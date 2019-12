Every Home Decor Trend Expected To Blow Up In 2020

New decade, new you, baby. Every decade has its iconic home decor and design features, like shag carpets (the 1970s) or Ikea furniture (2010s, but we might not be ready to leave that behind). 2020 cracks open a fresh new decade with a satisfying hiss. The 2010s saw the rise of millennial pink Ikea mania , mustache posters, and house plants . These trends inspired countless Etsy merchants and filled numerous Pinterest mood boards. And when a trend felt absolutely new and fresh, it became Google search fodder.