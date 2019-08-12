This Designer Home Pattern Is The New Polka Dot

Paint-splattered, speckled, flecked, chipped, if leopard print and confetti had a baby, whatever you want to call it, it descends from terrazzo. This centuries-old pattern traces back to Italy where it was used in the flooring technique of bonding unused marble scraps on wet clay or cement bases for a fragmented finish. But today, it's a lot more than a leftover design decision. Transitioning from humble roots as an economical solution, terrazzo ascended to designer home decor trend status — and now, it's everywhere.
Take a look around: Terrazzo is on that bar of soap in your trendy friend's bathroom; it's on your new summer swimsuit; it's even on your favorite bronzer palette. The subtly stylish, multicolored pattern's crept up into a mainstream shopping movement — featured on the must-have merch of popular brands from Madewell to CALPAK. So, we can't help but wonder, is Terrazzo the new polka dot?
Ahead, find 29 terrazzo-fied goods that we had the time and energy to curate from the fragmented masses — including everything from phone cases to hair-towel wraps, block-heel sandals, and dog bowls. Shout out your thoughts on this leopard-confetti-baby's takeover, along with your personal favorite styles, in the comments below.
