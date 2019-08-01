Drew Barrymore's newest home collaboration with Walmart debuted this morning — and just like the actress-turned-entrepreneur, the collection radiates a stylish whimsy that makes us wish we were young again. Flower Kids, a followup line from Flower Home, is filled with bespoke furniture and decor crafted to bring Barrymore's free-spirited essence to life. Drew's infectious joy was palpable as she took the time to walk us through each staged room of her dreamy collection at the Flower Kids launch preview. We got a firsthand giggly — and informative — play-by-play of the eccentric-chic designs; from retro rainbow bookcases to berry-printed bedding, animal-shaped storage units, and more.
With a preference for pieces that encourage positivity, Drew also proclaims herself a '70s rainbow super-fan — describing the multicolored motif as a symbol of, "such greatness, love, inclusiveness, and open-heartedness." Rainbows, friendly animals, and magical clouds are just a few styles repeated throughout the new line featured ahead. Scroll on to find out what Drew has to say about her latest vision for the home, and take a peek into the rooms filled with her stylish, functional, and affordable creations that are made to blend with all ages and never grow out of style...Meaning us big kids can indulge, too.
