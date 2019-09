As far as chic free-spirits go, Drew Barrymore is queen. This morning, the captivating actress turned entrepreneur channeled her contagious energy into an exciting new venture: the launch of a luminous yet affordable home line at Walmart.com, Flower Home . The vibrantly curated collection of furniture and décor is directly inspired and designed by Barrymore's passion for travel and personal style — something she defines as poppy, colorful, and fun. "I think we’re in the joy business – make a home that you can have people in that you love and be in by yourself and feel safe and inspired and calm and enveloped and happy," Barrymore shared.