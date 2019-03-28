As far as chic free-spirits go, Drew Barrymore is queen. This morning, the captivating actress turned entrepreneur channeled her contagious energy into an exciting new venture: the launch of a luminous yet affordable home line at Walmart.com, Flower Home. The vibrantly curated collection of furniture and décor is directly inspired and designed by Barrymore's passion for travel and personal style — something she defines as poppy, colorful, and fun. "I think we’re in the joy business – make a home that you can have people in that you love and be in by yourself and feel safe and inspired and calm and enveloped and happy," Barrymore shared.
Flower Home's unique pieces range from fringed bohemian throw pillows and blankets to rich eclectic art and objects that Barrymore describes as, "a perfect balance of rich layered and cozy that creates a sense of a things that were collected over time." There are lush yet inviting bigger buys, too, like blush-hued couches and mint-printed armchairs, round jute-woven rugs, smooth wooden statement shelves, and more. Scroll ahead to shop our favorite finds from each of the new line's four key looks, color stories, and micro-trends. Get inspired to mix and match inside your own space in true free-spirit, Drew Barrymore-style. Oh, and act fast — some items are already selling out.
