Walmart Chips Away At Prime Day With Some Spend-worthy Deals Of Its Own

We all know that the Prime Day competition is getting stiff. If you’ve been following our coverage of Amazon’s epic sale event (which started today), you know that other big-box retailers are trying to grab a piece of the pie, offering markdowns on many of the categories that Amazon specializes in: home, tech, electronics, beauty, wellness, and fashion. We’ve even seen some comparatively smaller shops getting in on the action, and we suspect that before long, “Christmas in July” will go from forgotten WWII-era film to our euphemism for the mid-summer days when Prime Day normally falls.
One mega-store that’s giving Amazon a run for its money is Walmart. Surprised? Neither are we. With a similar inventory selection and commitment to keeping retail prices as low as possible, it’s inevitable that the Walton family would “roll back” their prices this time of year in order to keep up with The Bezos. (Singular.) And guess who reaps the benefit of this competition? You! What we found at the Arkansas-founded chain during “The Big Save” event — their answer to Prime Day – was a deeply-discounted assortment of — you guessed it – home goods, appliances, beauty, and fashion. Click through to evaluate what we’ve sussed out — you didn’t spend all of your money on Prime Day, did you?
