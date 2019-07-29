Unless you live in an expansive mansion, spaciously-mindful homes are tough to come by. For us, living looks more like a cramped studios or oddly laid out one to three bedroom apartments. Aside from the ongoing battle to live with less stuff, we also struggle in our quests for compact furniture and decor solutions that are effortlessly size-conscious and stylish at the same damn time. But along this exhaustive journey, we discovered a dual-purpose jackpot to our space-plus-style quandary: the room divider.
Commonly seen in the form of free-standing screens used to section off areas for privacy, the history of portable room dividers dates back to centuries-old Chinese origins where the goods served as both furniture and decorative art. While that same dual-function still applies inside homes across the globe today, it's now taken on forms past foldable screens. Ahead we've rounded up 15 of these dividers that can optimize and streamline the interior of spatially-challenged abodes. The styles range from classic screens with modern storage twists to artfully unexpected open-air bookcases, bohemian hanging-curtains, sculptural statement pieces, and more. Scroll on for your shoppable solutions with the centuries-old power to elevate and save space inside your home.
