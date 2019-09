Maybe your first big rug purchase was that quintessential, under-$100 chevron meant for sprucing up your college dorm room . Or perhaps it was the subtler and more "sophisticated" flat-woven rug from Ikea (seriously, how the hell was that thing under $60?!). While there's certainly no shame in these respective carpet histories, we've rounded up 14 options ahead that will make those synthetic postgrad shags look... well, downright shaggy.