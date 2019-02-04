Rug shopping is one of those decidedly adult tasks that we simultaneously dread and take pride in. Rugs can range from wildly expensive to suspiciously cheap, and the array of patterns, textures, and sizes can feel dizzying — but the potential to find the perfect thing to pull together our spaces is an irresistible decor siren song. And so, our rug shopping sagas continue.
Maybe your first big rug purchase was that quintessential, under-$100 chevron meant for sprucing up your college dorm room. Or perhaps it was the subtler and more "sophisticated" flat-woven rug from Ikea (seriously, how the hell was that thing under $60?!). While there's certainly no shame in these respective carpet histories, we've rounded up 14 options ahead that will make those synthetic postgrad shags look... well, downright shaggy.
Accenting your apartment with a unique, bohemian-looking find doesn't have to set your budget back or even take up too much of your time. The eclectic array of rugs ahead — from hand-woven cottons with Persian patterns to naturally-dyed and dipped wools in a multitude of hues — prove it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.