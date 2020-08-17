Pantone’s Most Soothing Color Trend For Fall 2020

The Pantone Color Institute announced its top colors for Fall/Winter 2020 in February, and, one month later, a pandemic abruptly upended everything about life as we knew it — down to even the most minor aspects, like how we dress. For the first several months of lockdown, all I wore were somber colors (black, navy, and gray) to match the anxiety, stress, and panic that I felt and saw reflected around me. But once temperatures warmed up and the curve began to flatten in NYC, my wardrobe did a complete 180 (lime green, candy apple red, soft lilac, and buttery marigold yellow). Now, rounding the corner into fall, neither dark neutrals nor cheery brights feels quite right for the unusual season ahead. Which brings us back to Pantone’s Autumn '20/Winter '21 color report, and one subtle (as in, meet us in the comments section subtle) color that stood out among the rest: Almond Oil.
Conceived to highlight a “desire for versatile, timeless color” along with a “less is more mindset,” Pantone's fall palette is full of louder hues (radiant orange, acidic yellow-green, and rich scarlet) that would have, perhaps under ordinary circumstances, dominated the season. But instead, it's this unassuming, beautiful warm, off-white hue that caught our eye. A palate cleanser of sorts, Almond Oil feels soothing like safety with a touch of optimism. Think almond milk-colored clouds in clothing form: soft knits, French terry sweats, and chunky sweaters perfect for cocooning yourself in at home. And when combined with crisp lines or delicate fabrics, Almond Oil radiates sophistication, too.
