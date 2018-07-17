Part of being a grown-up and together human being is learning to save money. Putting away a lump sum each month may not be the most fun thing to do with your cash, but it's a darn sight more sensible than holding out for a lottery win.
Because we live in tricky times, saving is harder for some people than it is for others, but what's important is that you give it a go – even a fiver left over at the end of the month is better than nothing. And if you're feeling bad because you haven't started saving at all, don't worry about it – there's no time like the present.
We've got plenty of advice on the best ways to save money but for some people, setting goals is what really inspires them to knuckle down. To get some inspiration on what goals to set for ourselves, we asked the members of our ever informative Money Diary Facebook group to tell us what they're saving for right now – over three, six and 12 months.
Click through to find out what people are saving up for, how much they've got and when they expect to reach their goals. And remember, every goal is a step in the right direction, from the house deposit to the holiday in India to the £650 Dyson vacuum cleaner.