How 6 Interior Designers Make Their Apartments Feel Like Home (Without Spending A Ton)

Buying a home is the biggest purchase you'll ever make — but who says you have to make it? Welcome to New Lease, a series that examines our long-held beliefs about home ownership and renting in Canada.
When my parents downsized a few years ago, my mom gave me a gorgeous gold mirror that used to belong to my grandma, looked like it was taken from Marie Antoinette’s bedroom, and would be perfect on the wall outside my powder room.
It’s still sitting in my closet.
That’s the thing about decorating — it’s incredibly easy to put off. Especially if you’re renting, which can feel temporary and like it’s not even worth the energy to spruce up your small space before it’s time to move out again. But with life now centered within our four walls, a warm and inviting living space means more than it ever did. “People are spending more time at home and we need to be in a space where we feel good and where we feel comforted,” says Ottawa-based interior designer Erin Rochon of Bluebird Upcycled Style. After all, home care is a form of self-care and thinking about your apartment as more than just a place to eat and sleep and work and watch copious amounts of Netflix can have a positive impact on your mental health.
Ahead, we asked interior designers from coast to coast for fresh tips on how to decorate your rental without spending a fortune. Because limited square footage, a dodgy roommate, or tight budget shouldn’t hold you back from creating a space that’s uniquely yours. Here’s how to get started.