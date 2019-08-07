6 Makeup Mirrors That Will Satisfy Every Budget & Vanity

Many of us have pored over the pros and cons of various makeup brush fibers, which holy-grail eyelash curler is worth the investment, and exactly what size blending sponge is best for tapping concealer into the inner corners of our nose. But who among us has paid much — if any — attention to the mirror we pair with these well-selected tools?
Talk about an oversight. Turns out the makeup mirrors of 2019 don't just help us see exactly how much highlighter we're piling on or every little chin hair (thanks to built-in magnifiers), they're also equipped to mimic natural light, play YouTube tutorials and Spotify playlists, and in some cases even reveal which skin-care products are really working.
Whether you want to pony up for an app-driven smart mirror that acts more like your tablet or are simply looking for a well-designed vanity situation that will allow you to see every pore, find our best picks, ahead.
