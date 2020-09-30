10 Must-See Titles Dropping On Netflix Canada This October

Does Netflix and chill have a whole new meaning to you now? I don’t know about you, but the streaming service has been a solid part of my self-care routine as the world as we knew it hit a giant pause button. And given that we’re likely headed back into some form of social isolation soon — Thanksgiving gatherings seem unlikely and I’ve already told my kids that it’s questionable whether anyone will be trick-or-treating this year — chances of reducing my Netflix consumption are low.
Who's with me? To help us along, I've picked my favourite movies and TV shows coming to Netflix Canada this October for our (mutual) viewing pleasure.
Sidebar, dear reader: One assumes that Aaron Sorkin fans have already seen The Trial of Chicago 7 — his latest docudrama, featuring the writer-director’s trademark mansplaining script, and a ridiculous roundup of actors — Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II… The cast list truly goes on. But if you haven’t caught it in theatres — because ya know, the pandemic — it’s out on Netflix on Oct 16.
