How A College Student Practices Self-Care During Coronavirus

I finish lunch and call my older sister. I don't get to see her often because she has an adult job and doesn't live at home anymore. We chat about her boyfriend and how she wants me to get a boyfriend. I love her boyfriend and her, how they look out for me, but her wish for the New Year every year is for me to fall in love. Every time I roll my eyes and remind her that I am my priority right now and I want to get better at looking out for myself. Don't get me wrong, I would like one at some point and have definitely thought about it, but I’m not necessarily seeking one out right now. I'm trying to love myself first and don't want a man to change that for me right now. I hang up with her and listen to the Tiny Meat Gand Podcast (hot take: Cody Ko and Noel Miller are the funniest men on Youtube) while I clean my apartment.