The Best Zoom Workout Classes To Sweat To This Week

I use Zoom for work meetings, I use Zoom for friend hangouts, I use Zoom for virtual dating — and now I'm using Zoom for my workouts.
It was only a matter of time. I love Instagram Live workouts, but it can be difficult to follow a whole sweat sesh on a small phone screen. Plus, Zoom offers interactivity, which in turn offers accountability. You don't want to tap out early — or take an exxxtrrraaaa long water break — when someone might be watching.
Zoom workouts give instructors a chance to correct egregious form violations too. "We want to see everyone to make sure they’re executing the moves correctly and to make sure our instructions are clear," says says Ashley Perez, Instructor at Barry's. "But also, on a human level, it’s nice to see our clients"
Advertisement
Many of these Zoom workouts don’t require weights or equipment — a huge plus if you don't have any dumbbells lying around (or, like Britney Spears, your home gym accidentally burned down).
Zoom workouts have another perk: They double as a way to break the isolation of quarantine. “People are craving connection, and our interactive Zoom workouts allow some form of that right now,” Perez says. “It can bring some sense of familiarity and routine, almost like you’re back in the physical Red Room.”
I agree that it’s motivating to see those sweaty human faces — and to know you’re not the only one struggling in the middle of a tough pushup series. I've rounded up some of the best Zoom workouts available. The only thing I don’t like about these virtual classes is how sore I feel the next day.
SLT At Home
What it is: Megaformer-inspired Pilates exercises.
You may be thinking, How can I do a Megaformer workout at home? Here's how: SLT instructors modify ab, leg, and arm exercises to work using sliders — or, in a pinch, socks, a towel, or disposable plates. The 45-minute classes cost $20 each, or $90 for a five pack. Plus, $1 from every booking goes to support Feeding America.
Studio Three
What it is: This Chicago-based studio hosts upbeat interval training, cycling, and yoga classes.
Advertisement
Trainers will lead you through chest flys with weights, yoga poses, and lunges. They have more than 40 classes a week to choose from. A drop-in session is $20, or pay $100 for a month of unlimited classes.
Barry’s
Barry's still offers one Zoom class per day that sticks to the classic half-treadmill, half-floor exercise format, for those with access to the tread. The rest of us can pick between sessions based on what equipment they require: bodyweight only, dumbbells, or bands. A single session is $20, or pay $75 for a week of unlimited classes. Check out the Barry's Cares classes on Sunday mornings; proceeds from those go to Direct Relief, an organization that provides protective gear to healthcare workers.
Lyons Den Power Yoga
What it is: A zen-yet-intense yoga class worth getting bendy for.
Unless you're willing to crank up your own heat, these Zoom classes, led by founder Bethany Lyons, aren't hot like the traditional Lyons Den offerings. But they will still get your blood pumping. Plus, they're free, though they accept donations. Tune in Mondays through Fridays at 5 p.m. EST, and on Sunday at noon.
Body By Simone
What it is: Dance cardio classes that are beloved by celebs, allegedly including Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Taylor Swift.
Advertisement
Although you might have previously done some of these workouts through the BBS app, this popular, high-vibe class is expanding to Zoom during the pandemic. Founder Simone De La Rue or one of her instructors, will lead you through full body, dance cardio, and “tramp” classes. They cost $20 each, but you can snag a virtual weekly unlimited pass for $75.
Stretch*d Virtual
I've been sitting a lot in quarantine, and between that and these other Zoom workouts, my muscles could definitely use some TLC. This bespoke stretching program has sessions that focus on flexibility, relaxation, sleep, or fighting those WFH pains. Prices range from $30 to $75 per 30-minute session.
Advertisement