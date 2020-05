The Best Zoom Workout Classes To Sweat To This Week

Barry's still offers one Zoom class per day that sticks to the classic half-treadmill, half-floor exercise format, for those with access to the tread. The rest of us can pick between sessions based on what equipment they require: bodyweight only, dumbbells, or bands. A single session is $20, or pay $75 for a week of unlimited classes. Check out the Barry's Cares classes on Sunday mornings; proceeds from those go to Direct Relief , an organization that provides protective gear to healthcare workers.