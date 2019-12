I Ate And Worked Out Like Taylor Swift For A Week

I’m arguably Taylor Swift’s biggest fan . I remember the first time I heard one of her songs.“ Teardrops On My Guitar ” played on the speakers at my community pool in 2007 when I was 12. I had a big crush at the time, and I felt like she was taking the words in my brain and singing them out loud. Later that year, I performed “Our Song” at a talent show concert. I grew up with Taylor, and I’munabashed in my fandom, although I know she hasn’t always been perfect . I wanted to feel close to my favorite star on her birthday,so I decided to eat and workout like Taylor for a week in the lead-up. I dove into interviews and articles to glean information about her wellness routine and created a schedule meant to mimic Tay’s. Here’s how it went.