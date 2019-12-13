I Ate And Worked Out Like Taylor Swift For A Week

I haven’t had a PSL in years and it’s much sweeter than I remember. My first gulp is basically just whipped cream. Not a bad start. As I continue to sip, though, I realize there’s an artificial quality to the drink that makes it taste like a wannabe pumpkin pie… But it’s clearly not an actual pie. But it also is certainly not coffee. I wonder if my tastes are maturing as I age. I used to be the “pour a pound of Splenda into your coffee” type, and now I just take it with a splash of oat milk. I guess this is adulthood.