"Drew looks at me, I fake a smile so he won't see / That I want and I'm needing everything that we should be / I'll bet she's beautiful, that girl he talks about / And she's got everything that I have to live without."These lyrics take you back, right? Imagining a perfect world with your perfect crush. These are the first lines of Taylor Swift's 2006 hit song "Teardrops On My Guitar," featuring a direct callout to Swift's major high school crush, Andrew Hardwick — Drew.Drew, whom she would see again two-and-a-half years after the song came out, when he showed up at her house, and say: " Wow. You're late? But it seems Swift dodged a bullet with Drew, according to a report from The Tennessean . The 27-year-old was arrested, along with two others — his wife Joni, 44, and Christopher Hardwick, 34, of unknown relation to him — after the cops responded to a child abuse complaint. The two children, aged 3 and 5, were alone with Andrew Hardwick when he struck the younger one, police reports say. He had apparently been drinking since 4 p.m. with the other accused male, Christopher, and was found with blood on one of his fists. The 3-year-old victim suffered from head injuries including bruising and lacerations, which were deemed not life-threatening. It is unclear from the reports whether the children are related to him.