"Drew looks at me, I fake a smile so he won't see / That I want and I'm needing everything that we should be / I'll bet she's beautiful, that girl he talks about / And she's got everything that I have to live without."
These lyrics take you back, right? Imagining a perfect world with your perfect crush. These are the first lines of Taylor Swift's 2006 hit song "Teardrops On My Guitar," featuring a direct callout to Swift's major high school crush, Andrew Hardwick — Drew.
Drew, whom she would see again two-and-a-half years after the song came out, when he showed up at her house, and say: "Wow. You're late?"
But it seems Swift dodged a bullet with Drew, according to a report from The Tennessean. The 27-year-old was arrested, along with two others — his wife Joni, 44, and Christopher Hardwick, 34, of unknown relation to him — after the cops responded to a child abuse complaint. The two children, aged 3 and 5, were alone with Andrew Hardwick when he struck the younger one, police reports say. He had apparently been drinking since 4 p.m. with the other accused male, Christopher, and was found with blood on one of his fists. The 3-year-old victim suffered from head injuries including bruising and lacerations, which were deemed not life-threatening. It is unclear from the reports whether the children are related to him.
In a tour bus video from around the time the song came out, Swift told a group of fans about the origins of the song: "I was that girl who is your friend. And he had this awesome girlfriend..." She would even help Drew come up with the best birthday and Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend.
"And they're still together!" she laughed as she started playing the song. (We have no idea — but doubt — that high school girlfriend is the same woman Drew is married to, and was arrested with.)
"Do they know it's about him?" a fan asks.
"Oh, yeah. Definitely. I think on his license, right under where it says 'Drew Hardwick,' it says 'Taylor wrote a song about me.'"
Well, actually, Tay, we think it may say something else now.
