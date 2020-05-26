Bubble Baths & Blogilates: A Coronavirus Wellness Routine

Typically, I get into my office, go through my emails and classify what’s most important for that day and what can wait. I handle all the leasing for an apartment building so I’ll usually go through and answer any quick questions from tenants first to get those over with so I don’t forget. I follow a monthly calendar because each week requires different things. In the beginning of the week, I make sure to cash any rent checks and coordinate move-ins for that month, etc. I also have to pay bills for the building — any maintenance, cable, internet, etc., so I try to get those done as soon as they come in. I typically leave inquiries from potential tenants until I have more free time so that I can give as much detail as possible, because I think it makes it more personable instead of just firing off a basic answer when people reach out.