When Whitney reached her 20s, however, their relationship hit a rough patch. After having Kendall, Whitney was single, struggling with her career, and living at home with her mother. As she worked to navigate parenthood for the first time on her own terms, she and her mother fought constantly about how best to approach raising Kendall — everything from what she ate to how long she slept to where she would go to school. Their disagreements escalated until Whitney determined that, in order to be a mother on her own terms, she needed to move out and put some distance between them.