Everything J.Lo Has Done In The Name Of Health

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez has become a symbol of youth and health. The singer and actress turns 50 today, and epitomizes what many people would consider "goals." Between her thriving career and enviable relationship, natural abilities as a singer and dancer, and chameleonic fashion sense, there's a lot to stan.
In some ways, J.Lo was a wellness influencer before influencers were actually a thing. Tabloids and magazines have been covering her workout routine and diet habits since forever, because she's fierce and strong. But in the time that J.Lo has been a celebrity, our understanding of diets has evolved, too. While the general public might still be easily swayed by a celebrity diet trend, we know that nutrition is not one-size-fits-all.
Given that, not all of J.Lo's wellness wisdom has aged so gracefully. In honor of J.Lo's 50th birthday, we've culled some of the out there and well-meaning nutrition advice and tips that she's shared throughout the years.