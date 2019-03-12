J.Lo & A. Rod Shared More Photos Of Their Emotional Engagement

After two years of dating and endless engagement rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged. J.Lo posted a picture on Instagram Saturday night confirming she’s a soon-to-be Mrs. again, and a few days later added some in-action photos of the proposal, despite cheating rumors that surfaced after their initial announcement.
Seemingly having no words, Lopez captioned the initial photo of her and Rodriguez’s hands with a string of black heart emojis, which makes sense. Her engagement ring is big enough to make anyone speechless.
Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley broke down the style and price of the ring to E! News. "J.Lo's new emerald-cut stunner is what engagement ring dreams are made of," she said. "An approximate 15-carat diamond sparkles in a platinum solitaire setting and could easily retail for $1 million."
In typical A. Rod fashion, he hit this one out of the park. The proposal came a few days into a tropical baecation. Leading up to the proposal, the couple shared photos and videos of them living it up on the beach. According to E!, the now-engaged couple were in Bakers Bay, Bahamas, which is also where Justin and Hailey Bieber got engaged.
Rodriguez shared the engagement photo to Instagram and Twitter as well with the caption, “she said yes.” On Twitter, the former Yankees player responded to the flood of congratulations that came in. Responding to the official MLB’s account, which said, “@arod delivers another ring to the Bronx,” Rodriguez said, “I'm glad I didn't have to wait 16 years for this yes.”
I'm glad I didn't have to wait 16 years for this yes. https://t.co/JKDLz4PMRN— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019
The couple is only a few hours into engaged life, but it looks like J.Lo has one thing crossed off the bucket: finding a maid of honor! In Lopez’s post she tagged The Ellen Show, and Ellen DeGeneres obviously replied, offering her services. “Yes,” she said. “I’ll be your maid of honor.”
On Tuesday, Lopez posted additional photos of the proposal.
Judging by this engagement ring, that’s just one minor detail checked off in planning what will surely be a grand wedding.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
