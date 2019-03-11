Who Is This Man Accusing A. Rod Of Cheating On J.Lo & Can He Stop Yelling?

Celebration of the engagement of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had barely even kicked off when someone decided to drop a drama bomb. Former baseball player Jose Canseco took to Twitter Sunday night with some pretty startling accusations.
"Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," he wrote.
The evidence? Canseco says he was present when Rodriguez allegedly called his ex-wife Jessica Canseco a few months ago, going on to call the New York Yankees player a "piece of shit" and challenging him to a boxing match.
"I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate," he concluded.
This accusation may seem out of nowhere, but Canseco and Rodriguez have had beef before. In 2005, Canseco wrote the book Juiced about steroids in Major League Baseball. Following its success, he told WEEI-Radio in Boston back in 2007 that Rodriguez was a "hypocrite" who "was not all he appeared to be." He promised his next book, Vindicated, would have more "stuff" on the player. It was published in 2008, and in 2009, Rodriguez admitted to using performance enhancing drugs for a three-year period beginning in 2001.
It appears the bitterness between the two players has remained until this day, prompting Canseco to spread rumors on Twitter rather than just, you know, talking to the couple himself. Basically, just take these claims with a grain of salt. Refinery29 has reached out to both Rodriguez and Lopez for comment, but in case this drama was giving you pause from looking at the singer's incredible ring, you can go back to gazing without fear.
