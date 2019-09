Who Is This Man Accusing A. Rod Of Cheating On J.Lo & Can He Stop Yelling?

This accusation may seem out of nowhere, but Canseco and Rodriguez have had beef before. In 2005, Canseco wrote the book Juiced about steroids in Major League Baseball. Following its success, he told WEEI-Radio in Boston back in 2007 that Rodriguez was a "hypocrite" who "was not all he appeared to be." He promised his next book, Vindicated, would have more "stuff" on the player. It was published in 2008, and in 2009, Rodriguez admitted to using performance enhancing drugs for a three-year period beginning in 2001.