J.Lo & A-Rod’s Relationship, Explained By Astrology

If we're ever lucky enough to get to write an astrological dictionary, the entry for "Leo" will just be a photo of Jennifer Lopez. Born on July 24, 1969, the singer and actress was born just in time to be a Leo rather than a Cancer, the preceding sign on the Wheel of the Zodiac. But it wouldn't matter if she was born the nanosecond that Leo season started — Lopez would still be a textbook example of this sign, from her versatile star power to her attention-getting looks.
It might not be as obvious as J.Lo's Leonine identity, but her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was born on July 27, 1975, making him a Leo, too. Given what we know about this couple (and Leos, for that matter), it seems to be more than a mere coincidence that they share a Zodiac sign (besides, it could get weirder — they could have the exact same birthday). If you ask us, Lopez and Rodriguez's undeniable chemistry was written in the stars.
According to the AstroTwins' astrological compatibility guide How To Get Along With Anyone (Yes, Even THAT Person), people born under the same sign tend to be very accepting of each other's likes, dislikes, and quirks — they write that getting to know a signmate can feel like looking in a mirror. It's little wonder, then, that while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at this year's VMAs, Lopez addressed Rodriguez as such: "You're my twin soul. We're like mirror images of each other." Plus, if there was ever a sign that liked looking in the mirror, it's the ever-confident Leo.
Of course, there can be a downside to sharing your sign with your partner. As astrologer Annie Heese writes on her site, Cafe Astrology, Lopez and Rodriguez don't just have their positive qualities in common — they likely have the same weaknesses, too. Where couples with opposite signs balance out each other's needs and tempers, couples with the same sign may be too similar to see beyond each other's shortcomings to tackle challenges effectively.
Two Leos may find it difficult to check their egos in order to support each other. They might even come to resent one another's dramatic streak. Luckily, if A-Rod's talents as a supportive-boyfriend-cum-red-carpet-photographer are anything to go on, he doesn't have a problem with checking his ego for J.Lo's sake. To borrow one of Lopez's favorite affirmations, there are "no limits but the sky" for this cosmically advantageous couple.
