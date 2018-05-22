Having the same birthday as your S.O. comes with a few perks. You always have a date to your party. And you probably won't run the risk of forgetting your sweetheart's birthday. But, it doesn't really go beyond that — unless you consult the stars, that is. When you consider it from an astrological perspective, this little coincidence can actually shed light on your relationship overall.
It goes without saying that you'll have a lot in common. Most obviously, your sun signs are the same, meaning your general personalities, strengths, and weaknesses will be pretty similar — which is kind of a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you probably share a lot of core values and tend to be on the same page for what you want to do on the weekends. On the other, you may enable your shared bad habits: An all-Aries couple might fuel each other's competitive nature, while two Cancers might convince each other it's totally fine if they never leave the house. Either way, sharing a sun sign with your partner means really knowing them — warts and all — and isn't that important in any LTR?
But, the similarities don't end with the sign you read your horoscope for. If you and your partner were to compare birth charts, you'd find that almost all of your planetary placements are the same, too. Given their association with love, feelings, and overall compatibility, your moon and Venus signs are especially noteworthy. Where sharing the latter fuels your initial attraction to one another, the former deepens your long-term emotional bond. Sounds like a win-win to us.
But, keep in mind that we said that you'll share almost all of your placements with your S.O. Where you're likely to differ is in your respective rising signs and Mercury signs, since these two parts of your chart move through the signs at a quicker pace than, say, the moon or Venus. Unless you were born at the exact same time in the exact same place, your rising sign (if not your Mercury sign as well) won't match your partner's.
One result of sharing astrological placements with your partner is that, to some extent, it was probably easy to get to know them in the early stages of your relationship. Even if you didn't swap signs and birth info the moment you met, astrological theory holds that you still might have recognized parts of yourself in this other person, maybe in the interests they shared or how they flirted with you. That said, having different placements is not necessarily a bad thing. It simply implies that you and your partner didn't instantly connect on every astrological level. (And what couple can say that they did, honestly?)
This idea of connection is especially important when it comes to your rising sign, which determines how you appear to strangers and the kind of first impression you tend to give. Sure, having the same one as your partner suggests there may have been a sense of understanding right from the start — you knew how they aimed to present themselves and vice versa. But, having totally different rising signs leaves room for intrigue and the thrill of the unknown. For all you know, you and your partner pursued each other partly due to the curiosity that your rising signs sparked.
Meanwhile, having different Mercury signs just means you two communicate differently. Again, this isn't always a bad thing. Dating someone who thinks, speaks, and expresses themselves in their own way might be one of the best parts of dating. As you get to know how their Mercury sign affects their communication style, you'll get to know them better as a person.
So, just because you share a birthday with your S.O. doesn't mean you have them (or their birth charts, for that matter) completely figured out. There's always more to learn about the person you love — especially if they aren't afraid to join you in the astrological weeds.
