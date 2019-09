It goes without saying that you'll have a lot in common. Most obviously, your sun signs are the same , meaning your general personalities, strengths, and weaknesses will be pretty similar — which is kind of a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you probably share a lot of core values and tend to be on the same page for what you want to do on the weekends. On the other, you may enable your shared bad habits: An all-Aries couple might fuel each other's competitive nature, while two Cancers might convince each other it's totally fine if they never leave the house. Either way, sharing a sun sign with your partner means really knowing them — warts and all — and isn't that important in any LTR?