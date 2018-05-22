One result of sharing astrological placements with your partner is that, to some extent, it was probably easy to get to know them in the early stages of your relationship. Even if you didn't swap signs and birth info the moment you met, astrological theory holds that you still might have recognised parts of yourself in this other person, maybe in the interests they shared or how they flirted with you. That said, having different placements is not necessarily a bad thing. It simply implies that you and your partner didn't instantly connect on every astrological level. (And what couple can say that they did, honestly?)