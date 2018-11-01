Your November Horoscope, Revealed

As we move into the colder months, the planets ebb and flow through their paths, both direct and in retrograde. Venus, our planet of beauty and charm, will end her retrograde and return to her usual path on the 16th. Have you been waiting to pull the trigger on a new beauty ritual? You may learn more about an up-and-coming mask before it’s all over Instagram.
On that same day, our speedy communication planet, Mercury, enters his third retrograde of the year. When one area of your life regains speed, another must hit the brakes. Prepare yourself for intense internal change at the beginning of the month when the new moon arrives in Scorpio. Guard yourself against reacting too quickly or severely to loved ones during this time. On the 22nd, the Sun enters Sagittarius and the full moon enters Gemini the next day. Everyone will be ready to share their ideas, no matter how wild.