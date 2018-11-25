Alex Rodriguez recently enlisted the help of “master mentalist” Lior Suchard to perform some mind-reading and mind-bending tricks. And at the top of his must-prank list was none other than his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.
In the video that the former Major League Baseball player posted to Instagram, Lopez can be seen entering a dinner party beside Suchard. Guests are already seated at the table and, after Souchard touches each of their shoulders and snaps his fingers, everyone slammed their heads on the table. Lopez, upon seeing this, was visibly shocked and let out a flabbergasted “What?” while covering her mouth in horror.
Advertisement
Moments later the room erupted into laughter. That’s when J.Lo realized she had just been tricked. Fortunately, she was a good sport about it and joined the others in laughing.
Next, it was Rodriguez’s turn. Lopez shared a clip of A-Rod trying to read signs with different words on them such as “I love you.” To the guests watching, this seemed to be an easy task, but Rodriguez struggled, and J.Lo was giddy watching him do it. Seriously, could these two be any cuter?
Suchard is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. He’s performed for and stunned plenty of celebrities including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Zac Efron, and Jimmy Fallon. J.Lo praised Suchard’s talents in her Instagram post.
“@liorsuchard is the most amazing mentalist!! We had the most amazing time watching him do what he does the way only he can!” she wrote. “If you don’t know about him you need to!”
Bottom line, if you need tips on how to pull off an epic night, just call A-Rod and J.Lo.
Advertisement