Kanye West Smiling At A Mentalist At His Birthday Is The Happy Content We Need

She booked Lior Suchard, a renowned Israeli mentalist, to dazzle the Kardashian/Jenner clan. We see him perform feats of wonder and awe in front of Kanye. He makes a pair of glasses flip over without touching it, wow! Suchard also bends spoons with magic (and his hands) and even manipulates the spoon by jiggling it between his fingers. Amazing! Kanye is clearly overjoyed, and flashes a huge smile. If you were looking for wholesome internet content, you can’t do much better than Kanye smiling about magic at his own birthday party.