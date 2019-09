The amount of time most people spend daily thinking about staged magic acts is somewhere between zero and one percent. Clearly that has to change, because Criss Angel and David Copperfield are giving us a feud for the ages.Thanks to Buzzfeed , we now have a chronicled account of the feud between these two magic acts, and it is truly legendary — if not just a touch high school. Angel proved that both the laws of physics and taking the high road are beneath him when he started shading fellow Las Vegas magician Copperfield on Twitter. According to Buzzfeed, the mean tweets began after Forbes named Copperfield the highest-paid magician in the world. Angel, not having it, fired off diss tweets like the one below: