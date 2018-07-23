Leo season has arrived to remind us, once again, that we all have some amount of star power hiding within us — and now's the time of year to let it out and shine in full force. But, none of us will ever dazzle quite like someone who's actually born under the sign of the Lion, of course.
Ruled by the sun and the element of fire, Leo is the bold A-lister of the Zodiac, simultaneously relatable and yet untouchable in their theatrical, exuberant persona. If you can keep up with them, they'll be one of the best friends you'll ever have. If you rub them the wrong way, prepare to hear them roar.
Of course, not all Leos are confrontational drama queens. In honor of their solar season kicking off, we're taking a closer look at how Leonine people really behave, and what sorts of nuanced personality types live within their general sign. Read on to learn more about this fiery sign.
The Picky Protector
The Picky Protector
Similar to Aries' tendency to play the hero, this type of Leo nobly stands up for what they believe is right. But, unlike Aries, these Leos are not driven solely by impulse. They're driven by passion, sure, but they don't go out of their way for just anyone. The Protector will always go to bat for their loved ones, but they'll weigh their options before siding with someone they don't know very well. These Leos are fiercely loyal, and they're likely to reward those who share that value. Show them that you're only a fair-weather friend, and they might leave you in the dust — but if you give as good as you get, you'll have a powerful ally for life.
The True Royal
The True Royal
For every Leo who'd welcome you into their glitzy and glamorous world, there's another who simply seems to live outside of our everyday, mundane world. This type of Leo walks with a regal, dignified air. They never have a hair out of place, they're aloof as they come, and, in turn, they appear all but inaccessible to us mere mortals. This type of Leo loves to turn heads, but in a rare vulnerable moment, you might get them to admit that their reputation isn't everything. They may even feel isolated from time to time due to their seemingly haughty nature. Keep in mind that they demand the best from not just their adoring public but of themselves, too. Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown, and all that.
The Performer
The Performer
It's as if these Leos travel with their own personal spotlight: They seem to make any room they enter brighter and warmer, even though they may blind anyone who's too close. These folks deserve credit for making Leo the entertainer of the Zodiac. They always have a new story to tell with practiced pauses for laughs, gasps, and even the occasional applause. As much as they love attention (and trust us, they really do), they're open to sharing the floor with others — these generous, open-hearted Leos are confident enough to know that they'll have another (and another, and another) chance to take center stage soon enough. That said, it's probably best not to hog the mic.
