" The True Royal "

The True Royal



For every Leo who'd welcome you into their glitzy and glamorous world, there's another who simply seems to live outside of our everyday, mundane world. This type of Leo walks with a regal, dignified air. They never have a hair out of place, they're aloof as they come, and, in turn, they appear all but inaccessible to us mere mortals. This type of Leo loves to turn heads, but in a rare vulnerable moment, you might get them to admit that their reputation isn't everything. They may even feel isolated from time to time due to their seemingly haughty nature. Keep in mind that they demand the best from not just their adoring public but of themselves, too. Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown, and all that.