Another day, another rumor that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. But, this time around, it’s J.Lo’s new song “El Anillo” that is sparking the engagement rumors. Seriously, just check out the emoji she used to tease her new video for “El Anillo” premiering on Telemundo today: two fire emoji and a diamond ring. Girl, those are some loaded symbols. So, is Lopez daring A-Rod to propose with her new song?
On the track, in which Lopez is singing in Spanish, she does seem to be not so subtly asking A-Rod for a ring. After all, the song’s title in English translates to “the ring.” On the song, which she debuted last night at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Lopez sings, “I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”
#ElAnillo video premiere tomorrow morning on @telemundo ??? pic.twitter.com/W7D108vOyI— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) April 27, 2018
To make things even more interesting, Rodriguez seemed to imply on Twitter that he’s not waiting to buy a ring, he’s waiting on Lopez to say yes to his proposal. “#ElAnillo pa cuando,” he tweeted, which loosely translates to when will he give her the ring. “Well I keep asking her!” It seems like he’s willing to wait, too, since he hashtagged that tweet #HailToTheQueen.
If this is how they’re announcing their engagement, believe me, we’re all going to bow down to J.Lo for some spot-on integration between her work life and personal one. Not to mention, those Khaleesi looks in the video are worth bending the knee for.
#ElAnillo pa cuando...well I keep asking her!#HailToTheQueen @JLo— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) April 27, 2018
This isn’t the first time J.Lo and A-Rod, who have been dating for over a year, have talked marriage. Just this week, Lopez told Ebro Darden on Beats1 Radio that she’s not “trying to rush into anything” with Rodriguez and that the song is a female empowerment anthem. She wants every woman to know their worth.
While some are calling Lopez’s new song a “proposal plea,” it turns out, it’s actually just a reminder of how good things are going for J.Lo right now in both her life and her relationship. Anyway, let’s be honest, anytime Lopez wants a new piece of jewelry, she can definitely get it for herself. #HailToTheQueen
