Everyone's new favorite celebrity couple (or maybe just mine) is at it again, being cute and saying nice things about each other.
This time, Alex Rodriguez opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and it's awwww inducing. Fresh off their "baecation" to Paris, Rodriguez has been making the press rounds as he gears up to begin a gig as one of Shark Tank's new investors, as well as joining Good Morning America to do "the business of sports" stories.
“If you want to be together, you are together,” Rodriguez told Extra. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”
The fact that they make time for each other is evident, despite the fact that Rodriguez is juggling several different television gigs in addition to his full-time role as an MLB analyst for FOX Sports, and that Lopez's new show, World of Dance, has just premiered. In the few months they've been dating, they've been spotted going to dinner, hanging out with each other's kids, and taking vacations.
Rodriguez even revealed to Extra that Lopez has taken up one of his interests and is now a huge baseball fan. She's gone as far as to install the MLB package in all her homes so she can watch the games. The couple gave us a glimpse of that with the first Instagram snap J.Lo ever posted of the two of them together, snuggling on the couch and watching a baseball game.
A-Rod also weighed in on the couple's nickname in the press — J-Rod. “I’m fine with everything, it’s close to A-Rod,” he told Extra. “She’s pretty easy-going, I think she likes it too.” This is true, as Lopez revealed during an appearance on Today last month. "It doesn't matter. I mean, I figured something like that would happen," she said. But she also added that she prefers the moniker J-Rod to the other option that, thankfully, didn't stick — A.Lo, which she said she "doesn't like as much."
Some people have speculated that the J-Rod relationship is a publicity stunt, but we're not so sure. They seem like such a perfect fit together. After all, everyone deserves to find someone they can look this cute eating ice cream with.
Your relationship will never be this pure & beautiful. #jrod4ever pic.twitter.com/TdcRrj4F7d— Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) June 19, 2017
