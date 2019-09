If the coupling of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — a.k.a. J-Rod — was as random to you as, we don't know, the finale of Big Little Lies, then you're not alone. We were gloriously caught off-guard by the union, but that doesn't mean we're not into it. With a new pair of lovebirds comes a lot of date nights and day dates, like J. Lo's recent accompanying of A-Rod to a business meeting in New York yesterday, and a whole lot of couple-style, double-time. After a certain amount of time together, you might notice pairs who start to dress like one another. We've seen it with Gigi and Zayn (Zigi), and Selena and Abel (Slaybel?) — and now, Hollywood's latest it couple, J-Rod.