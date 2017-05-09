If the coupling of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — a.k.a. J-Rod — was as random to you as, we don't know, the finale of Big Little Lies, then you're not alone. We were gloriously caught off-guard by the union, but that doesn't mean we're not into it. With a new pair of lovebirds comes a lot of date nights and day dates, like J. Lo's recent accompanying of A-Rod to a business meeting in New York yesterday, and a whole lot of couple-style, double-time. After a certain amount of time together, you might notice pairs who start to dress like one another. We've seen it with Gigi and Zayn (Zigi), and Selena and Abel (Slaybel?) — and now, Hollywood's latest it couple, J-Rod.
The two have found themselves on the same brain wave when it comes to their street style choices for a minute now, but yesterday's meeting saw J. Lo out-slay Rodriguez's impeccably tailored suit moment. It's not a competition, of course (though we all know which Louboutin-clad A-lister takes the cake), but even when they stick to their own aesthetics, they just compliment each other so well. Lopez sported a $2,385 crop top by Balmain and matching pants, tying the look together with some oversized aviators and a beige Louboutin bag that you can still by for a cool, casual $2,490. Hey, nobody said business attire was cheap.
And because the two are only going to become even more iconic, we're going to get a jumpstart on cataloguing their legendary looks now. The slideshow ahead may be short, but it packs a big punch of celebrity street style that's worth a couple o' clicks. The idea that J. Lo turns just about every sidewalk into her own personal runway is not a new concept, per se, but it is a friendly reminder that it's time for Mr. Rodriguez to step his game up.