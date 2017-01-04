But, sunglasses fit for models and pop stars don't come cheap: These have 24-karat gold-plated hardware and will set you back anywhere from $275-$295. Still, we're already getting outfit ideas from this stylish trio, and it seems like the Ward sunglasses go with just about everything. Click on to see their looks and shop the frames for yourself, and since Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, maybe scoop some up for your S.O. (and your bestie), too.