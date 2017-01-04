You know what they say: Couples who dress together, stay together. Just kidding — no one says that. But, we have an inkling it's true ever since seeing Zayn and Gigi Hadid wear matching his-and-hers shades last month. You may be used to seeing the couple in coordinating looks on the red carpet or on social media, but even when they're apart, their sunglasses keep them together. Cue all the awws.
The duo's pair of choice is the "Ward" style from the New Orleans-based (and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winning) line Krewe. Gigi — who's no stranger to a bold fashion statement — sported the matte black color way with bright blue-green reflective lenses in New York City on December 8, while Zayn stuck with a clean and classic gold-and-black version only a few days later. What's more, Kendall Jenner is in on the trend, too (yup, she's like that third wheel who's never really a third wheel because they're all #besties) — she was spotted wearing the same pair as Zayn in LA at the end of last month.
But, sunglasses fit for models and pop stars don't come cheap: These have 24-karat gold-plated hardware and will set you back anywhere from $275-$295. Still, we're already getting outfit ideas from this stylish trio, and it seems like the Ward sunglasses go with just about everything. Click on to see their looks and shop the frames for yourself, and since Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, maybe scoop some up for your S.O. (and your bestie), too.