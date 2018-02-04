As if you needed another reason to love Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez together, she goes and writes a song about him. While performing at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night's concert in Minnesota, J. Lo confirmed her new song "Us" is about A. Rod. So, get ready for Lopez's line, "Could you be the one without a doubt?/ Could I be for your keepin'" to fuel those engagement rumors.
During her performance, Lopez told the crowd that yes, she did write her new single about her boyfriend. She actually started working on the song a year ago when she first started dating him. So, with the debut of her new song live, she also celebrated another milestone. "We’ve been together for one year today," she said. "I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby this song’s for you. I love you.”
When she wasn't singing about Rodriguez, she was wearing her love for him on her sleeve — quite literally. Lopez wore a white and black J.Lo jersey with the number 13, which just so happened to be Rodriguez's number with the Yankees. Perhaps, it's another way for her to urge her hometown team to hire Rodriguez as its manager.
Watch the first ever LIVE performance of my new single "US" from Super Saturday Night #JLoNOW pic.twitter.com/REfF4vy5Ml— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 4, 2018
As for what Rodriguez was up to during the show, well, being a doting boyfriend, of course. He even played cameraman for his Lopez, posting on Instagram, "Just one more selfie. I just found out what the Superzoom does." Oh, these two.
Lopez wasn't just showing love for BF, but for Minnesota's local hero, Prince. She paid tribute to Prince, not with a hologram, which for the record isn't happening at this year's Super Bowl, but with a medley of “When Doves Fly,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “Darling Nikki."
Most importantly, last night Lopez raised money for Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. She said she wanted "to help all of our friends in Puerto Rico who are still trying to rebuild their lives," adding, "Together we can do great things."
