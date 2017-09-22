Jennifer Lopez Says She Still Hasn't Heard From Her Family Following Hurricane Maria

In an Instagram video posted last night, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she has still be unable to speak to her family in Puerto Rico, following Hurricane Maria, which touched down on the island two days ago. JLo said in the video, "What's on my mind is Puerto Rico, the devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousins still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."
Though that's surely a scary situation, Lopez seems to be channeling her anxiety into being proactive about helping those affected by the storm, and she's encouraging others to do the same. She explained, "What's foremost on my mind and many others' is trying to figure out the best way to help. The island has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen, Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help." Lopez then urged her followers to donate to United For Puerto Rico in order to help rebuild the island.
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, and her Latina identity has informed much of her art. She's also broken barriers for Latina women in entertainment, so it's no wonder Lopez feels a strong connection to the U.S. territory where many of her family members live. It doesn't take personal ties for JLo to want to help, however. When Hurricane Harvey recently hit Houston, she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez donated $25,000 each to the Red Cross in order to aid relief efforts in the area. In another Instagram video about how to help Houston, Lopez said, "At the end of the day, we're all one, we're all in this together, we have to pull together when others are in need in the country and everywhere in the world."
Advertisement