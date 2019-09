Jennifer Lopez Says She Still Hasn't Heard From Her Family Following Hurricane Maria

Jennifer Lopez was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, and her Latina identity has informed much of her art. She's also broken barriers for Latina women in entertainment, so it's no wonder Lopez feels a strong connection to the U.S. territory where many of her family members live. It doesn't take personal ties for JLo to want to help, however. When Hurricane Harvey recently hit Houston, she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez donated $25,000 each to the Red Cross in order to aid relief efforts in the area. In another Instagram video about how to help Houston , Lopez said, "At the end of the day, we're all one, we're all in this together, we have to pull together when others are in need in the country and everywhere in the world."