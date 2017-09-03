Here's How Much Celebrities Have Donated To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, a category 5 storm, has ravaged the populous city of Houston, Texas and it's surrounding area. Families are in desperate need of supplies, shelter, and many will no longer have homes when all this is over.
When disasters happen, it's up to the rest of us to help out in anyway we can. Just a few days after the storm, many celebrities have stepped up to do their part. They each donate different amounts of money, but the sentiment is the same. Everyone who isn't affected by the horrible natural disaster should be doing whatever they can.
1. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
J-Lo and her boyfriend, A-Rod donated $25,000 each to the Red Cross, and offered inspiring words to get others to help out, too.
2. Kevin Hart
The comedian got serious and created a challenge to get other celebrities to donate as well. Hart personally donated $50,000 to the Red Cross.
3. The Rock
The Rock stepped up after Hart challenged him and donated that $25,000. He also added his companies will be donating. The Rock's family had to go through Hurricane Andrew in 1992, making this a personal mission for him.
4. Jensen Ackles
The Supernatural star and several of his cast and crew members joined together to raise over $100,000 for hurricane relief efforts.
5. The Kardashian-Jenners
Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017
Everyone's favorite reality stars, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner donated a combined $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
6. T.I.
T.I. responded to Kevin Hart's challenge by donating his own $25,000 and encouraging fans to do what they can.
There are so many different ways to get involved. It doesn't have to be publicized to be a good act, either. The most important thing at this moment in time is that we do something. Anything. If you feel the need to follow these celebrities and help the people in Houston, Texas, follow this handy guide.
7. Taylor Swift
The Houston Food Bank took to Facebook to announce that Taylor Swift had made a "very sizable dontation," but did not reveal the exact amount. This is the status quo for Swift, who rarely publicly discloses how much she donates to causes.
8. Justin Bieber
Bieber hopped on the 'gram to say he is donating $25,000, after being challenged by Kevin Hart, to the Red Cross. He sent his best to people who had lost their homes and lives.
9. P!nk
Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!— Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) September 2, 2017
P!nk quietly donated to the Red Cross, who thanked her on Twitter for giving $500,000.
