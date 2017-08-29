Update: A representative for United told Refinery29 that the airline is now matching $200,000 in donations, raising its pledge from $100,000.
This story was originally published on August 28, 2017, at 4:50 p.m.
Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday, the damage has been devastating. As a result of the flooding, there's billions of dollars in property damage and thousands of people are stranded without basic needs like shelter and food. The hurricane has caused at least eight deaths, and officials expect this toll to rise.
Various companies, including airlines, are offering help to those impacted. Travel + Leisure reports that a couple of major U.S. airlines are incentivizing customers to make donations by offering them free miles.
Advertisement
American Airlines is handing out 10 AAdvantage miles for every dollar customers donate to the American Red Cross through September 24, as long as the amount is over $25.
United Airlines is rewarding customers who make donations to Airlink, Operation USA, Americares, and the American Red Cross by September 15. Donate $50 to $99 and you'll get 250 bonus miles, give $100 to $249 and you'll get 500 miles, and earn 1,000 miles if you donate over $250. United made a pledge to match the first $100,000 it raises for the relief efforts — the airline has already raised $147,228 as of press time.
All major airlines are offering free rebooking and cancellation deals to those whose flights have been affected by the hurricane, according to Time.
If you're looking for ways to help, check out this list of organizations — including food banks, shelters, and others — that are currently accepting donations.
Advertisement