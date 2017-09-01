Here's How To Help Victims Of Harvey, From Wherever You Are

Texas residents were hit hard last weekend by Hurricane Harvey. After making landfall on Friday, the storm caused massive floods, rising seawater, and property damage that spread across Texas — from San Antonio, to Corpus Christi, to Houston — covering hundreds of miles. The rain is expected to continue until midweek, as the storm turns back toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Thousands were left stranded without access to shelter, electricity, or food. CNN has called it "the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade." For those witnessing Harvey both in- and outside of Texas, the destruction was shocking.
Advertisement
It can seem overwhelming to figure out how best to help those impacted. Right now, the best thing we can do to support victims of the hurricane is donate to organizations that are on the ground. All over Texas, blood donors are also needed for those who have been most impacted by the hurricane — especially those with O and O negative blood.
If you're able, here are organizations you can keep in mind:
Save The Children, which is directly supporting families with children impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
SPCA of Texas, Animal Defense League of Texas, and the Humane Society are supporting animals and their owners who have also been victims of or displaced in the storm.
Texas Diaper Bank, providing diapers and other baby essentials for infants and families with small children. Diapers are not covered in many emergency shelters.
Local Food Banks, donate to the Galveston County Food Bank, Food Bank of Corpus Christi, and the Houston Food Bank.
Airbnb is offering free housing to those in need of shelter and is asking for donations for these homes.
And if you're able to volunteer in the affected areas, FEMA recommends registering with The National or Texas VOAD.
Advertisement