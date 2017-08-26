Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall In Texas In These Shocking Photos & Videos

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night along the coast of Texas, near the city of Rockport. Bringing powerful winds and heavy rain, the storm increased in severity to a category 4 hurricane as it made land. CNN called it "the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade."
On Saturday, Harvey powered back down to a category 1 with winds slowing down to 75 MPH, but its effects were catastrophic nonetheless. More than a quarter of a million people in the state were reportedly affected by the power outages caused by the hurricane, and the internet has been flooded with photo and video footage of how bad things got in the Texas cities affected by the storm. Massive floods and the damage resulting from it, rising seawater, and property damage are already widespread.
The New York Times also reports that President Trump signed a disaster declaration for Texas once it neared the coast. Since the hurricane hit, many evacuated their homes to hotels and centers providing shelter, food, and water. Organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Direct Relief, and more all mobilized to offer their assistance to local victims.
At this time, there are 10 injuries reported at press time. Ahead is a look at what is happening in Texas right now, including a close-up of Harvey's damage to the cities in its path and how it compares to Hurricane Katrina.