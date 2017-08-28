In The Aftermath Of Harvey, Heroes Take Action Across Texas

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Houston and its surrounding areas saw about 25 inches of rain in just 36 hours, and experts predict that figure could go up to 50 inches by Thursday.
At least eight people died, a dozen were injured, and about 30,000 were forced to seek shelter as a consequence of the storm. But as devastating as it has been for people in the region, we've seen more acts of heroism and solidarity than we can count. And so far, about 2,000 people have been rescued from their homes.
On Sunday, the Houston Police Department tweeted, "Anyone with a boat who can volunteer to help please call 713-881-3100
#HurricaneHarvey."
From first responders to every day folks, people responded to the call and went out to help those in need. Ahead, take a look at eight moments of heroism in Texas over the past weekend.
You don't have to physically be in Houston to lend a hand, either. If you're interested in donating to help the victims of Harvey, check out this list of organizations currently on the ground.