Meet The Ring Sitting Atop Hailey Baldwin's Finger

Hailey Baldwin is maybe engaged to Justin Bieber, making her an important factor in the "one less lonely girl" equation. (Bieber is ensuring that she's not lonely, which robs the world of a lonesome woman.) Baldwin is also maybe wearing an engagement ring. TMZ published photos of Baldwin in the Bahamas with a suspiciously large ring on her finger. Surely that's not just a casual diamond ring? That's a culturally acceptable sign of impending marriage!
The couple has been exploring the world's beaches this past week, spending time in the Hamptons before scooting to the Bahamas. They reportedly got engaged in the Bahamas Saturday night. A fan video showed Baldwin and Bieber seemingly salsa dancing — rumor has it Bieber proposed shortly after, but security instructed fans to put their phones away for the proposal.
Shortly after, Baldwin's ring was spotted at Nipper's Bar and Grill in the Bahamas. The ring is large, oval-shaped, and impressive. Turns out, it takes a pretty large ring to turn a lonely girl into an engaged-at-Nippers girl. See the ring, below.
well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS— azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018
hailey baldwin with the supposed engagement ring today, july 8. ?— AJ ? (@archivejailey) July 8, 2018
hailey baldwin com o suposto anel de noivado hoje, 8 de julho. ? pic.twitter.com/lYOuR6lL6h
