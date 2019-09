Meet The Ring Sitting Atop Hailey Baldwin's Finger

Hailey Baldwin is maybe engaged to Justin Bieber , making her an important factor in the "one less lonely girl" equation. (Bieber is ensuring that she's not lonely, which robs the world of a lonesome woman.) Baldwin is also maybe wearing an engagement ring. TMZ published photos of Baldwin in the Bahamas with a suspiciously large ring on her finger. Surely that's not just a casual diamond ring? That's a culturally acceptable sign of impending marriage!