Champagne, Drugs & Strippers: The Hustlers Trailer Is Here

In the new trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers, New York strippers are out to get theirs from Wall Street's worst...and it looks like so much fun.
The upcoming movie is based on New York Magazine feature entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" by Jessica Pressler. The film tells the story of Destiny (Constance Wu), a down-on-her-luck stripper who teams up with Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) and a crew of fellow dancers to swindle money from their wealthy clients. Together, they take matters into their own hands to even out the scales — this includes drugging the clients so that they're a little freer with their credit card spending. As Lopez's Ramona puts it in the trailer:
"These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody. Hardworking people lost everything. And not one of them went to jail."
The stacked cast of Hustlers includes Lizzo, Cardi B, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, and Transparent's Trace Lysette as members of Ramona's squad. Julia Stiles portrays a version of writer Pressler, who published the story in New York Magazine's The Cut in 2015.
The trailer boasts pretty much everything you want from a film about a get-rich-quick scheme, which we've seen recently from the all-woman con crew in Ocean's 8. There are shopping montages, champagne showers, and women enjoying the rewards of luxe living. However, while the film certainly looks like it'll have fun bathing its characters in money (literally and figuratively), Hustlers is equal parts about income inequality.
Hustlers writer-director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture it was important to find empathy for the characters she was depicting onscreen, who are based on real people.
"I was fascinated by what this story represents: gender as it relates to money, the American Dream, the fact that people rarely think of women as ‘blue collar,’" she told the outlet this week. "It’s certainly a period piece also, about 2007 and 2008 and the financial crisis, and how it changed this industry — and these women."
Hustlers hits theaters September 13, 2019. Check out the trailer below.
