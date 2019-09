Is it possible to get a gold star for acing the Bechdel test ? While the original Ocean’s 11 hinged heavily on the lingering looks shared by George Clooney and Julia Roberts, romance is most definitely on the back burner for these ladies — they’ve got a heist to plan! Though the film isn’t without its share of sexual tension, it doesn’t fall back on the trope of having its lovesick female characters pine over some dude. There’s a lot more at stake for this motley crew, and the only relationships they’re investing in — on both a professional and personal level — are the bonds they’ve formed with each other.