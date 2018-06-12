You can’t talk about a film whose plot is so rooted in the fashion world — Anna Wintour makes a cameo, after all — without addressing the impact personal style has on each character. Call it superficial, but each and every woman here — from Nine Ball’s locs to Daphne’s power pink lipstick to Lou’s rockstar-worthy leather trousers — is FEELING HERSELF. And whether that confidence spike comes courtesy of a knit beanie or a pair of designer heels that were probably shoplifted from right under some Bergdorf Goodman shop assistant’s nose, it’s pointless to pretend that indulging your individuality and self-expression doesn’t feel empowering. Ocean’s 8 doesn’t apologise for that — and neither should you.