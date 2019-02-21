9 Things That Will Make You More Of A Morning Person

Are you someone who gets out of bed as soon as your alarm goes off, ready to start your day? Or do you slam the snooze button, dreading that you have to leave your warm bed? If you're the latter, there's nothing wrong with being a morning grouch, and some people are more suited to it than others.
"Sleep is very individualized," says Rajkumar Dasgupta, MD, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. "It’s like how some people can sleep through construction outside their window and some people can’t, some people are morning people and some people just aren’t."
But aside from just feeling better overall, studies have shown that being a morning person can actually be healthy for you (and even help you live longer).
If you don't naturally wake up energized and excited for the day, that doesn't mean you can't get there if you want to. Ahead, Dr. Dasgupta shared a few tips that can help you become more of a morning person (or, at least, less of a morning grouch).