The Most Highly Rated Ice Cream Makers On Amazon

Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker

"This is my first ice cream maker. I had been looking into getting one for a while and was suckered into getting this one from all of the positive reviews. I'm happy to report that I was not disappointed. The machine is a little noisy, but that's the only drawback that I can really think of. The first ice cream we tried to make was a twist on Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream made from real cherries and dark chocolate chips. The ice cream froze well and was absolutely delicious. Since then, we've also made blueberry cheesecake with a graham cracker twist running through it and a chocolate brownie that didn't last two nights! We usually store the ice cream in a glass loaf pan for easy scooping or in recycled Talenti containers for easy portion control. Either way, it makes fantastic ice cream that you can make as healthy (or unhealthy!) as you want. Overall, it's much cheaper than constantly buying pints of ice cream in the store. Definitely worth the price, and I would definitely recommend it."