The Most Highly Rated Ice Cream Makers On Amazon

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, right? Great, so since we're all on the same page about the dessert, we should probably figure out a way to get that screaming to stop. This summer, ice cream lovers everywhere can satisfy this intense craving without stepping food into a freezer aisle. Simply grab your favorite ingredients from chocolate chunks to fresh peaches and start churning up a sweet treat with one of these highly rated at-home ice cream makers.
Ahead, you'll find ten ice cream machines with the highest average customer reviews on Amazon. Every one of these ice cream makers has an average rating of over 4 stars on the retail website, and they range in price from $39.99 to over $500. Purchase one of these little machines, and you're stomach and tastebuds will be content all summer, no screaming required.
HoLead Mini Ice Cream Machine
5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 62 reviews
"Convenience, Convenience, Convenience"
"Did I say convenient? How happy am I? Well, this little gem has made our favorite dessert convenient and most importantly, DELICIOUS!... I take the 1.5 quarts of sorbet and put in individual freezer cups which keeps our portions under control. Anytime we are ready for sorbet or ice cream, we just hit the freezer for a single container. I should have ordered this long ago... BTW, when I ordered my ice cream maker, I ordered an extra container so I could make several batches back to back. I keep both containers stored in the freezer and ready to go at all times. Highly recommend!"
Yanx Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Machine
5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 18 reviews
"Very easy to work with. Easy to clean."
"I made few times frozen yogurt in it and it so easy. Never thought that will be so easy and convenient to use such thing. Just keep the boll in your freezer so you have it always ready. Easy to clean and easy to assemble. Very happy with it."
CamKing Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream Maker ICE-006
4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 16 reviews
"Makes Great Ice Cream and Easy to Use"
"Great Machine. I just received it a few days ago and made a bunch of different flavors already. The machine is quite big so it makes a good portion of ice cream each time. Can make enough ice cream for four people. It isn't as noisy as I expect it to be. My daughters love the ice cream we made for her. Takes about 20 minutes to make it. If you are someone who wants to make some healthy ice cream, this is the machine for you. I am so glad I picked this ice cream maker instead of the rest."
Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream Maker
4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 4,990 reviews
"To be honest one of my best purchases here"
"To be honest, this is one of my best purchases here. Love it and am going to buy two more as gifts for my sister and friend!... Some comments before you buy it: Noisy? Yes, but not to level that bothers me. Small for big family? Maybe! For two of us, we make one bowl every week. You can buy second bowl Easy to use? Yes, using it easy."
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 3,469 reviews
"Works Great"
"This is my first ice cream maker. I had been looking into getting one for a while and was suckered into getting this one from all of the positive reviews. I'm happy to report that I was not disappointed. The machine is a little noisy, but that's the only drawback that I can really think of. The first ice cream we tried to make was a twist on Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream made from real cherries and dark chocolate chips. The ice cream froze well and was absolutely delicious. Since then, we've also made blueberry cheesecake with a graham cracker twist running through it and a chocolate brownie that didn't last two nights! We usually store the ice cream in a glass loaf pan for easy scooping or in recycled Talenti containers for easy portion control. Either way, it makes fantastic ice cream that you can make as healthy (or unhealthy!) as you want. Overall, it's much cheaper than constantly buying pints of ice cream in the store. Definitely worth the price, and I would definitely recommend it."
Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker
4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 711 reviews
"Best ice cream ever"
"It mixes and freezes. It is not too noisy. Probably the 'worst' part is emptying out the little bucket and getting all the good stuff off the paddle... but what do you expect? This is the 'problem' no matter what type of maker you get. Extracting frozen cream from anything is 'tough.' But, you get to lick your fingers, and the spoon, and whatever else the cream drips onto."
Cuisinart ICE-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker
4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 618 reviews
"We All Scream for Homemade Ice Cream!!!"
"I have had the Cuisinart 1 1/2 quart ice cream maker but was finding recipes to try that were more than it could handle. Enter the 2-quart Cuisinart programmable Ice Cream Maker. What a dream!!! If you are into making homemade ice cream, this machine has your name on it. Easy to operate and clean, and the end product will have you asking why you didn't buy it sooner. I also bought a second freezer container so I can make two different flavors back-to-back."
Aicok Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Sorbet Maker
4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 49 reviews
"Love This Ice Cream Maker"
I have always used a big electric ice cream churn for homemade ice cream. I decided to try a small ice cream maker. I picked this one for the price and for the reviews. I didn't want to spend much since this was my first attempt at a small one. This one is so easy to use and makes delicious ice cream quickly. I can start the churn while fixing supper and have the ice cream for dessert. Ice cream is pretty much soft serve initially. I put it in the freezer while we finish dinner, and it is perfect consistency after dinner."
Lello 4080 Musso Lussino 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 258 reviews
"OMG! The best thing since ice cream was invented"
"Worth the cost of this fabulous performer! On-point, perfect results every time. Quality is quality and you get what you pay for. Integrated bowl is a 'no brainer' to clean."
Whynter ICM-201SB 2.1-Quart Upright Stainless Steel Bowl Ice Cream Maker
4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 94 reviews
"Very impressed so far!"
"Great machine so far! No problem making a half gallon of chocolate sorbet in about 32 minutes. Machine got down to -15 degrees in less than three minutes."
