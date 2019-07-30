Ice cream is one of those foods that elicits a fanatical following. Sure, you can buy the frozen dessert at just about every grocery store or corner market, but that doesn't stop people from going the extra mile to get their favorite variety. The artisanal food revolution of the past few decades has kicked regional, small-batch ice cream into overdrive. Now, just about every city (and town) has a spot with long lines and one-of-a-kind flavors. That usually means — thanks to ice cream's status of being, well, frozen — if you're not nearby one of these trendy dessert shops, you'll simply have to fantasize about taking a lick of that faraway scoop.
But thanks to the miracle of snail mail (and lots of dry ice), there are 14 creameries and ice cream shops that ship their unique frozen concoctions nationwide. We no longer need to be Brooklyn-based to enjoy a cup of Ooey Gooey Butter Cake from Ample Hills, or L.A.-living to grab a McConnell's cookies and cream cone. And while these online ice cream orders often come with a more premium price-tag for shipping pints cross-country, there are some things — like the ultimate hot fudge sundae — that are totally worth it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.