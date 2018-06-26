Though making ice cream out of the creamiest fruit around should be a no-brainer, the innovative idea for Cado is unlike anything we've seen before. Dowd, who started the company with her brother Jack and her mother Deb in 2015, says the idea was born from a few other culinary experiments. "Avocados, because of the quality of the fat and creaminess, had found their way into our smoothies and pies, and so using them to craft ice cream was a natural next step," says Dowd. "When crafting our first batches of what would become Cado, we had a light bulb moment. The avocado-base offers more nutrition and a superior fat, doesn't compete with the flavor, has a really creamy quality, just like ice cream... Everybody should be eating this, we thought! It was a great marriage of two things we loved: ice cream and avocados."