We Tried The Avocado-Based Non-Dairy Ice Cream & Here's What We Think

When we first stuck our spoons into a pint of Cado, it became immediately apparent that this is the creamiest non-dairy ice cream we've ever tried. Meghan Dowd, one of Cado's three co-founders recently told Refinery29 via email that the creaminess of avocados is one of the main features that drew her and her partners to try making ice cream with the fruit. Once we saw the ice cream IRL, we realized she was right. Running our spoons against the surface of the Deep Dark Chocolate was almost like scooping frosting from a can. Even the Simply Lemon doesn't have the icy quality you often find in sorbets. All three flavors had the thick and rich texture of soft serve, which could either be thanks to the avocados or the guar gum that show ups on the ingredient list. Either way, we give the ice cream's consistency a thumbs up.