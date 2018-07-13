Here's Where To Get Free Ice Cream This Weekend

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! The best month of the year is finally here. In honor of National Ice Cream Month, shops across the country are offering all kinds of promotions. Though many spots will be offering deals all month long, most are saving their freebies for National Ice Cream Day, which falls on Sunday, July 15 this year. To help you keep up with when and where to take advantage of all the different promos and giveaways, we've rounded them up, below. Don't miss a single chance to indulge in the best summer treat there is, free ice cream!
Ample Hills Creamery:
This Sunday, from 12 to 7 p.m., there will be an Ample Hills pop-up at the Howard Street Opening Ceremony location in New York City. There, free ice cream samples will be passed out.
Baskin-Robbins:
Download the Baskin-Robbins app on National Ice Cream Day to get special offers like a BOGO Cone, BOGO 99-cent sundaes, and $2 off a medium Milkshake. On Tuesday, July 31, all regular and kid-sized scoops will be $1.50 thanks to the chain's Celebrate 31 promotion. Additionally, this month, DoorDash is giving customers their first Baskin-Robbin delivery free.
Carvel:
On July 15, Carvel is offering customers a buy one get one free deal on soft serve in a cone or cup of any size.
Coolhaus:
This National Ice Cream Day, everything in Coolhaus' online store will be 25% off when you use promo code "ICECREAMYAY" at checkout. Everything in the Culver City and Pasadena shops will be $1 off. On July 23, which is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, customers shopping at the Culver City and Pasadena locations will get $1 off of vanilla ice cream. Additionally, Coolhaus will be giving away free ice cream every single day of this month through a special National Ice Cream Month social media campaign. Simply comment on Coolhaus' post of the day. Each day a commenter will be randomly selected to receive a free ice cream voucher by mail.
Cumberland Farms:
Cumberland Farms is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving customers $1 off any of its Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream flavors. Starting at 8 a.m. on July 15, text the word “SCOOPS” to 64827 to get the $1 off any pint deal.
Dairy Queen:
Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, DQ has launched a new national mobile app. When customers download the app and register, they can get a small Blizzard for free.
Dippin' Dots:
Celebrate National Ice Cream day with a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating stores and shopping center locations on July 15. Giveaway times will vary by location.
goPuff:
Now through Sunday, July 15, goPuff will be giving away free ice cream pints every day on Instagram. To enter to win, follow @goPuff on the social media platform, like the daily post, and tag some friends. Additionally, on National Ice Cream Day, goPuff is offering exclusive Ice Cream Day bundles in the Pints on Pints category.
Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream:
StreetEasy and Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream have teamed up to create a custom flavor called The Roommate's Compromise, which is soft serve featuring raspberry chocolate and orange vanilla ice cream with white chocolate and dark chocolate shells on a double cone. The flavor will be served exclusively at the Lower East Side Morgenstern's location today through Sunday. Customers who donate $1 to Women in Need: Win, NYC’s largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for NYC’s homeless families, will receive a complimentary cone of The Roommate’s Compromise. For every dollar donated, StreetEasy will make a matching contribution.
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is teaming up with the cosmetic brand Winky Lux. Together, they are giving out free mochi ice cream all day long at the Winky Lux storefront in New York City on National Ice Cream Day.
Nickel & Diner:
On National Ice Cream Day, this NYC spot will be giving out complimentary mini ice cream cones during brunch. Come by anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get a taste of free home-made flavors like banana caramel, honey ginger, lychee, and vegan shishito pepper, and avocado.
PetSmart:
PetSmart is celebrating National Ice Cream Day all weekend long by offering free, dog-friendly ice cream at its PetsHotel locations across North America. During store hours on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, dogs can get a free four-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop:
Today and tomorrow, Potbelly is offering a special kind of sandwich for free. Perk members will get a free ice cream sandwich with the purchase of any product. Sign up to be a perk member here.
Salt & Straw:
For National Ice Cream Day, Salt & Straw is running a social media contest. The winner will get three months of home delivery of Salt & Straw's seasonal pints club for free. The contest will go live on Instagram the morning of Saturday, July 14, and Salt & Straw will pick a winner the following Wednesday.
Snow Monkey:
This vegan ice cream brand is offering 25% off site-wide on National Ice Cream Day. Just use the promo code "ISCREAM25" at check out.
Sub Zero Ice Cream:
Because some Sub Zero Ice Cream locations are closed on Sundays and National Ice Cream Day always falls on a Sunday, Sub Zero is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Monday, July 16. It's offering $1 off regular ice creams from 5 to 8 p.m. that day at all locations.
Wag!:
This Sunday, the pet walking and boarding app is offering free ice cream for dogs at its Wag! ice cream cart in the Central Park Dog Park area. The ice cream will, of course, be made especially for dogs, so it's totally safe for your pups to eat.
Whole Foods Market:
This year, Whole Foods is partnering with Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti to hold a three-day sale in honor of National Ice Cream Day. From July 13 through July 15, customers can get two pints of the ice cream brands for $6. Prime Members will be able to get an extra 10% off. The deal applies to both dairy and non-dairy pints so any type of ice cream lover can celebrate.
Your Pie:
Your Pie is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving customers free gelato on Sunday, July 15. The chain is also inviting customers to share their free gelato experience on social media using the hashtag #ypfreegelato for a chance to win free gelato for a year.
