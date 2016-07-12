10 Desserts That Totally Tricked Us

Vegetables in desserts?! Cue Psycho music soundtracking a childhood flashback of carrots hidden in your spaghetti. But as it turns out, veggies and sweets can be on the same team. We already love zucchini bread and carrot cake, so why not throw some more produce in there? Plus, we're here to report: Veggie-laden treats can actually taste pretty damn good.
Check out some hidden-veggie desserts below — and who knows, you may have just unlocked a whole new way to get in those daily servings.
These brownies are velvety smooth thanks to a combo of black beans and avocado.
2. Cauliflower Apple Cake
Cauliflower cake may sound strange — but with coconut, apples, and white chocolate, you won't even notice the difference!
3. Dark Chocolate Beet Cupcakes
Beets are surprisingly sweet (hello, red velvet), and taste even richer when paired with dark chocolate.
4. Zucchini Cookies With Cream Cheese Frosting
Zucchini is the perfect ingredient for next-level cookies.
5. Secret Spinach Double Chocolate Muffins
You'd never guess these muffins' secret — they're made with an entire bag of spinach. Gasp.
6. Chocolate Pumpkin Avocado Pudding
Pumpkin and avocado will step up the creamy quality of any pudding recipe.
7. Fudgy Eggplant Brownies
This pumpkin-zucchini cake is served slathered in a cream cheese frosting.
10. Salted Caramel Cheesecake Bites
There's a half-cup of zucchini stuffed into these bites.
